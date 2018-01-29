How cute is this?!

Sam Faiers has arguably one of the cutest families in celeb world and her latest photo of baby daughter Rosie totally proves it!

The former TOWIE star posted a new snap of her two-month-old tot to Instagram on Monday which shows her cuddled up in a dressing gown during a trip to Dubai and Sam lovingly gushed about how the little one’s getting ‘chunky’ now.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Sam Faiers melts hearts with the CUTEST throwback snaps of sister Billie on her birthday

‘Good morning from Dubai ☺️our little Rosie is getting chunky, I love it when they start to get rolls 😍 (pics taken on iPhone X) #babygirl #mylitleprincess 💕,’ Sam, 27, captioned the post.

In the first picture Rosie looks straight ahead whilst a second shot sees her giving a little smile as she stretches out – SO cute!

Sam’s fans found the new photos seriously adorable too and filled the comments with compliments.

‘Oh my she’s just so beautiful, i love chunky babies,’ one follower wrote, whilst another said: ‘Wow what a cutie x those blue eyes. She looks like you @samanthafaiers’

Others have compared Rosie to her two-year-old big brother Paul.

‘Looking so much like her big brother,’ one Instagram user added.

Sam and boyfriend Paul Knightley welcomed Rosie in November and the family are now enjoying their first holiday as a four.

The mum-of-two has been sharing lots of sweet snaps from the vacation, including this gorgeous one of the whole clan…

Sam has also spoken of how she’s found it ‘harder’ to lose her baby weight following her second pregnancy.

‘I know I’m a bit late on the detoxing/fitness/diet craze. But I’m starting today 🙌🏻👊🏻,’ she captioned a photo of a detox drink on Monday.

‘after second baby it seems to be harder to shift the excess weight. To be fair I have been eating what I want & only minimal exercise.’

Well we think you’re looking great, Sam!