Broody? Us? Never!

It’s been barely three weeks since the lovely Sam Faiers had welcomed her second tot into the world, but the lady is already giving us all the feels.

Having welcomed her baby daughter in early November of the year, Sam has already shared a heap of adorable early moments with her newborn onto her Instagram for fans.

I must have watched this video over a hundred times already. I am so proud of my babies. ❤️ Paul is already so loving towards he’s little sister. 💕💕 my heart is bursting xxx For licensing and usage contact: licensing@viralhog.com A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

Most recently, the former TOWIE lady has taken to Instagram to share a snap of herself freeing the nipple and breastfeeding her second baby – and it’s made fans really proud!

Taking to her social media account, Sam has shared a snap of a touching moment between herself, one-year-old son baby Paul and her newborn daughter (who is yet to be officially named).

Sam captions the snap, which shows her two babies cradled on her chest, ‘Its 2 degrees outside… we aren’t going anywhere’.

Its 2 degrees outside ❄️ we aren’t going anywhere 😍🤱👩‍👧‍👦💕 A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:12am PST

Many fans have taken to the post to share their well wishes for the family, with many fans congratulating the 26-year-old mother of two for posting such a candid snap of herself breastfeeding.

One user shares, ‘Love this! It’s the sheer ‘real life’ mum life, good on ya sam for always always being true to yourself’.

Another shares, ‘So natural and so lovely! #normalizebreastfeeding’.

Agreeing, a third writes, ‘I absolutely love this photo. You’re doing an amazing job of normalising breastfeeding, such a great role model for young women’.

When Sam’s son Paul was still breastfeeding, Sam had been widely congratulated by viewers of This Morning after she had breastfed him live on air.

Sam had shared that she hadn’t had time to feed Paul whilst on her way to visit Paul’n’Holly at the ITV studios, and so she had no choice but to fed little ‘fella during the interview.

