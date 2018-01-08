Sam goes make-up free with her cute daughter Rosie

We’re used to seeing former TOWIE star Sam Faiers all glammed up as she attends red carpet events and showbiz parties.

However, this week, the 27-year-old ditched her contour and highlight for a fresh face, as she spent some quality time with her family.

Sam – who is mum to Baby Paul, two, and two-month-old Rosie, with her boyfriend Paul Knightley – went au naturel, as she enjoyed some mummy and daughter time with her baby girl.

She captured the moment on Instagram, sharing a make-up free selfie, as she scraped her hair back and wore a grey pair of PJs.

Smiling from ear-to-ear, as she cradled her baby daughter, she captioned the photo: ‘Cosy day indoors. #pyjamaday #babygirl #Sundayvibes.’

And as she posed with the tot, the Mummy Diaries star proved she still looks equally fabulous without a spot of make up on, with fans rushing to her comments to praise her on her ‘glowing skin.’

‘So beautiful – the both of you!’ wrote one.

‘You’re glowing in motherhood, Sam,’ another added.

‘You have the most perfect skin. What is your daily routine, and what products do you use please?’ a different user said.

Saturday afternoons with these two ❤️ A post shared by Samantha Faiers (@samanthafaiers) on Jan 6, 2018 at 10:33am PST

‘So lovely to see a mother a normal woman can relate to, who can post pictures that are natural and not done up to the nine. Beautiful mum & baby,’ a fourth commented.

The adorable photo comes after baby Rosie celebrated her two-month birthday on 6 January.

Sharing a snap of the tot in a beige, knitted co-ord, Sam told her two million Instagram followers: ‘Guess who’s 2 months old today. My little Rosie Knightley. Chubby cheeks, we can’t believe how big you are getting. Rosie looks so much like baby Paul at this age. #babygirl #2monthsold #cutebabies #princess’

And, with her chubby cheeks, big bold eyes, and super-cute smile, there’s no denying Rosie is the spitting image of her older brother – n’aww.