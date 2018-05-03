The Essex lady has switched up her look

We’re used to seeing Sam Faiers rocking her sleek blonde locks, but the TOWIE beauty has decided to change her look and opt for something much different.

In Sam’s latest snap she’s seen posing alongside sister Billie – who star in their own reality show The Mummy Diaries – as they enjoy their latest family holiday, but fans were more distracted by Sam’s new look.

In the pic the mum-of-two is rocking a significantly different look – much curlier than we’re used to and we’re getting major 80’s vibes.

But, it’s safe to say some of her fans were less than impressed with her new hair.

‘Omg what happened to your hair! Please tell me that’s a wig,’ one person commented.

A second said: ‘I love you Sam, but no hun.’

While a third added: ‘Sam’s hair is stressing me out.’

However, Sam’s look completely divided opinion, as some just couldn’t wait to discover the secret behind Sam’s tight curly perm look.

‘Love your hair, how did you achieve those curls???’ one fan wrote.

Another commented: ‘You both look amazing!!! ‘

A third said: ‘@samanthafaiers hair is on fire looks amazing!!!!’

And clearly Sam was loving her fresh style too, as she was quick to respond to fans to explain exactly how she achieved her hair transformation. She simply wrote, ‘a chop stick wand. A tiny small wand xx’.

Sam’s latest holiday snap comes just days after ex pal Ferne McCann lifted the lid on their fall out, confessing that it’s all down to the fact Ferne landed her own reality show called, First Time Mum.

‘We fell out because I went ahead and filmed for this show,’ Ferne confessed to Star magazine. ‘After the year I’ve had, I haven’t got the energy to entertain feuds. I just want positivity around me.’

Eek! Watch this space.