Did Sam just give her fans a huge clue?

We still can’t get over just how cute former TOWIE star Sam Faiers‘ new baby girl is.

The reality beauty only welcomed her little one with beau Paul Knightley last week, but Sam has already treated us to some adorable snaps of the tot.

Side note: If you haven’t seen the video of Sam’s two-year-old son, baby Paul bonding with his new sister, you NEED to.

Anyway, while fans can’t get enough of all the baby photos, there’s one thing The Mummy Diaries star is yet to reveal – and that’s her baby girls name.

But following the 26-year-old’s latest Instagram post, a fair few of her 1.9million followers are now convinced they know what Sam and Paul have called the little ‘un.

Sharing an adorable snap of the tot wrapped in a white towel on Saturday, the reality star gave her fans a closer look of her newborn staring up at her parents.

Next to the shot, she wrote: ‘Exactly 1 week ago, I gave birth to a beautiful baby girl 11-11-2017.

‘I had a home water birth, it was such a lovely experience. We are so in love with you.’

Heartwarming, right? While we can’t stop ‘aw’ing’ at the gorgeous shot, the post soon got fans guessing at her name – with many convinced that she’ll be called Poppy, due to her birthday falling on Remembrance Day.

’11/11 why do I think she could be named poppy’, said one follower. While another wrote: ‘She suits Poppy x’.

‘Surely poppy will be in her name somewhere Paul and poppy would be cute x’, commented a third.

While a fourth agreed: ‘Beautiful! Maybe could call her Poppy’. Hmmm…

Having announced the arrival of her second tot last Sunday, the new mum shared her first snap of her whole family – which she captioned: ‘Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl’.

AW! Now excuse us while we go and watch THAT video of baby Paul and his little sister just one more time…