Wow, Sam is positively glowing!

Sam Faiers is preparing for the arrival of baby number two and after seeing these photos it looks like she won’t have to wait long.

The 26-year-old is positively glowing and fans can’t believe just how fabulous she looks.

Sam took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo with her 1.9 million followers of a date night with boyfriend Paul Knightley.

She wrote: ‘I know, I’m about to pop lol date night…’.

The former TOWIE star looked AH-mazing in a tight glittery dress paired with some killer heels.

But fans couldn’t quite believe how much she had grown, with several attempting to guess when she might be due.

‘Wow absolutely beautiful bump @samanthafaiers pregnancy suits you xx,’ one user wrote.

A second commented: ‘Totally flawless even when your about to pop. X’.

While a third added: ‘How do you even look this hot while pregnant… I mean.. absolutely flawless’.

Meanwhile several fans are really divided over the gender of her unborn child with several trying to guess the sex by the look of her bump.

With one fan commenting: ‘Definitely a little pink bundle in there! @samanthafaiers I’ve not been wrong yet’.

While another said: ‘Defo a boy bump all at front and low!!!’.

Sam is already mum to one year old little baby Paul. Her pregnancy and becoming a first time mum has been well documented on her ITV series The Mummy Diaries.

And with reports claiming that season three IS going to happen very soon, it looks like all of the details of her second birth will be well documented.

We for one can’t wait to watch, and Sam you really are looking AH-mazing!