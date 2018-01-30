Sam has defended her decision

Sam Faiers welcomed her second child, Rosie, in November and she has now come under fire for her method of ditching those post baby pounds.

During a recent family getaway with partner Paul Knightly, son Paul, two, and daughter Rosie, Sam expressed her desire to lose weight and said she is ready to begin detoxing.

In the frank post she wrote, ‘I know I’m a bit late on the detoxing/fitness/diet craze. But I’m starting today after second baby it seems to be harder to shift the excess weight. To be fair I have been eating what I want & only minimal exercise.’

Sam added: ‘I am going to try a 5:2 diet 2 days juicing (NOT fasting) & 5 days eating super healthy. I have heard really good things about it. And it’s totally healthy for us breastfeeding mums. I will keep you all posted on how it’s going.’

However, several of the star’s followers were quick to criticise her choice of diet method, ‘I didn’t think you could do the 5:2 when breastfeeding,’ one fan wrote.

A second commented, ‘You should never diet when breast feeding’.

While a third added: ‘Would that be a healthy diet while breastfeeding?’

However, it’s clear that Sam has done her research and was quick to hit back, responding to fans, she said, ‘I have researched & it’s absolutely fine. If anything it’s better for your supply as it’s packing you out with vitamins & nutrition x’.

The former TOWIE star added: ‘There has been a miss understanding, I’m NOT fasting for 2 days, I’m going to JUICE for 2 days & eat super healthy for 5. It is completely safe & really healthy x’.

Whatever works for you Sam, we think you look fabulous either way!