Eek, this could get complicated!

Former TOWIE star Sam Faiers is known for her fabulous fashion sense, and even owns her own clothing boutique.

The reality star has also worked with a number of popular fashion brands including, Rare London.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: ‘I don’t know what she’s worried about’: Sarah Harding opens up about Cheryl ahead of rumoured Celebrity Big Brother appearance

It has now been revealed that the fashion label has gone into administration, leaving employees redundant and hundreds of customers out of pocket.

Rare posted a statement on Facebook revealing that, ‘The Joint Administrators had to take the unfortunate decision to cease to trade the Company with immediate effect making all staff redundant.’

Sam is currently expecting her second child and has been working with the brand on their spring/summer 2017 campaign, and she has confirmed she too has not been paid.

We are still lovin' @samanthafaiers and her SS17 Edit 👌 Shop it NOW! #RareLondon #StyleIsRare #SamFaiersxRareLondon A post shared by Rare London (@officialrarelondon) on Jul 19, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

‘Samantha was contracted by Rare London to promote a Spring Summer capsule collection and as yet has not been paid for the work she carried out,’ a spokesman for the reality star revealed to Mirror Online.

The spokesman has even claimed that the fashion brand are being ‘unresponsive’, and as a result Sam is taking legal action.

‘Her management team have made repeated attempts to contact the brand following feedback on social media however they have been unresponsive.’

The spokesman adds: ‘We would like to highlight that Samantha has no other affiliation with Rare London or it’s associated companies. She has now instructed her lawyers on this matter.’

The company has left all employees redundant and hundreds of customers attempting to obtain refunds for their purchases.

‘ ,’ one angry Facebook user wrote.

A second said: ‘ ‘

A third added: ‘ ‘

We hope all those affected by this matter get their problem resolved as soon as.

If you are a customer of Rare, have a read of the statement below for more information about what to do next.