These celeb kids are making the most of the snow

With the cold weather and snow pretty much everywhere, some of our favourite celebs – including, Sam Faiers – have been treating their little ones to a snow day.

The former TOWIE star shared snaps of herself alongside son Paul, two, and three-month-old daughter Rosie with her two million Instagram followers.

And, there’s no denying that they’re totally ADORABLE.

Sam shared a sweet snap of herself kissing baby Paul on the cheek, meanwhile Rosie was looking as cute as ever as she slept, wrapped up from the cold in her pram.

‘The snow isn’t that thick in Hertfordshire, but the sun & that fresh feel in the air is the best wish I was Rosie right now #wrappedup #snow #snoozing #fresh,’ she wrote.

And, Sam wasn’t the only celeb to share pics of their little ones in the snow.

Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon looked like she was having a whale of time while out with her sons Zachery, nine and Leighton, five.

She shared a string of Insta Stories and from her sons’ beaming smiles, it looks as though they couldn’t be happier to have a snow day.

But, with sledging, snow angels and snow boarding, Stacey did express her concerns over how the chilly day could end. ‘When you go out and you just know it’s all going to end in tears. Cold, wet tears,’ she confessed.

But, it looks like Stace was the biggest kid of them all as she enjoyed snowboarding down the slopes – all while wearing a penguin hat and scarf might we add. Classic Stacey.

Meanwhile, model Abbey Clancy also shared snaps of her kids having a snow fight with their dad Peter Crouch before heading off to school.

While Tamara Ecclestone‘s adorable daughter Sophia, striked a pose as she embraced the chilly weather.

Snowy London is magical A post shared by Tamara Ecclestone Rutland (@tamaraecclestoneofficial) on Feb 28, 2018 at 12:04am PST

Well, with more snow on the forecast we predict there will be a whole lot more cute pics to come!