It’s been a matter of days since Sam Faiers had made her massive announcement that her family of three had become one of four.

Having announced the arrival of her second tot with beau Paul Knightley on Sunday, a baby girl who they are yet to reveal the name for.

In an official statement to Ok! online, the couple had shared: ‘Samantha and Paul are delighted to welcome a baby girl into the world, both mother and baby are doing well’.

With the days that followed Sam’s new arrival, the family have appeared to enjoy some private time away from cameras- with not many updates from the family.

However, the former TOWIE lady has now taken to social media to update her fans on their first few days with the new baby girl- having shared a super cute video of her one-year-old son Paul junior bonding with his lil’ sister.

In the incredibly adorable video, Paul and his little sister are enjoying a little snuggle together.

Sam has captioned the precious footage with a post which reads, ‘I must have watched this video over a hundred times already. I am so proud of my babies. ❤️ Paul is already so loving towards he’s little sister. 💕💕 my heart is bursting xxx’.

Fans have been quick to comment message of congratulations for Sam and her two super adorable tots.

One user writes, ‘Awww this is the cutest video I’ve ever seen!! congratulations on your beautiful new arrival @samanthafaiers xx’.

A second writes, ‘Omg this is the most beautiful thing, melts my heart, he adores his little sister, what a beautiful boy he is’.

People of Instagram, we could not agree more.

Earlier in the week, Sam had shared her first snap of her whole family- which she had captioned ‘Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl 💕‘.

Us? Broody? Totally not… *ahem*.

A massive congratulations to Sam and Paul on the arrival of their baby girl!

