Gaz Beadle vows to get Love Island’s Sam Gowland on Geordie Shore

A new member to the GS crew?!

As much as we love Love Island (an immeasurable amount), bidding farewell to our fave Islanders after every dumping sucks.

And so (*spoiler alert*), we were v. gutted at last nights dumping- in which Sam Gowland and Chloe Crowhurst were sent packing from the villa after being voted the least compatible pair by their fellow islanders.

However, its not all doom’n’gloom, as Sam already appears to have another major TV appearance in the pipeline- and he’s barely even touched back down in Blighty!

Northerner Sam, who hails from Middlesbrough which is outside of Newcastle, is currently being lined up by Gaz Beadle of Geordie Shore for a spot on the show!

Taking to social media last night, Gaz (who was v. disappointed in the news of his fave Islander being dumped) shared that he was ‘getting Sam on Gshore’.

The ‘fella then followed this up with a hashtag which reads ‘#samgshore’.

Yup… it’s that serious.

And it would appear that Sam is more than up for a Geordie debut, as he has replied to Gaz’s message with ‘Let’s do it’.

Please TV gods, lets make this happen.

Sam was a firm favourite amongst Love Island viewers, and many people are very keen for Gaz to carry out his promise.

Replies to the Tweet read messages such as ‘Do it do it! I think half the nation will love you for it’ and ‘Yes!!!! Love him! Gutted he didn’t get with Tyla!’.

Sam isn’t the only member of the 2017 Love Island gang to be in the pipelines for a reality TV stint, with Kem Cetinay currently being rumoured to be in the sights of TOWIE bosses.

Kem certainly wouldn’t be the first of the Love Island gang to make it onto TOWIE, with former couple Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey having bagged a couple of cameo appearances on the ITV show.

How about Love Island just never ends? Sound good? Great.

Alice Perry