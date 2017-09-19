So. Many. Feelz.

A man so moving, just the sound of his voice can make us run straight to the nearest bottle of vino in order to drunk call every Ex we’ve ever had.

Oh, and thats including the Ex-school baes and everything.

So, Sam Smith has returned, and he’s here to make you cry.

His brand spankin’ new song, Too Good At Goodbye’s has dropped and it’s as emotional as ever.

The tune is the first taste of his new second album, which will be released later this year.

Talking about the single, Sam has shared that it’s of typical Sam Smith nature (so expect tears, lots and lots of tears): ‘This song is about a relationship I was in and it’s basically about getting good at getting dumped. It’s been a long while since I’ve put any music out and I feel that this first single sets the tone of what is to come’.

Speaking of the upcoming album, Sam has revealed the album will be influenced by all his previous relationships.

He shares, ‘What I’ve been through relationship wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I’ve learned some lessons from it’. However, it isn’t entirely about relationships, and it is also concerned with his opinions of things in life. Sam shares: ‘This album actually is not all about me… the rest are about different things and different people in my life and what they’ve gone through’. Since dropping the single, Sam has shared a Tweet thanking fans. He writes: ‘Thank you all for your beautiful comments about the TGAG video. This one is a love letter to England & to love. It’s always about love’.

Many fans have been quick to share their support for Sam’s new single, with replies reading messages such as ‘Thank you for doing your part to help people look past prejudices! I agree that love is love irregardless of anything’ and ‘Thank you for doing your part to help people look past prejudices! I agree that love is love irregardless of anything’.

Watch the v. emotional video below… Kleenex at the ready!

