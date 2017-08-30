Sam just can't resist...

Sam Thompson is fresh out of the Celebrity Big Brother house, and he appears to be loving life back in the real world.

And it is good to see that Sam is back doing what he does best, mocking his sister Louise of course.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: ‘I am so proud’: MIC’s Josh ‘JP’ Patterson shares inspiring message about Binky Felstead’s post-baby body

Sam shared a HILARIOUS snap with his Instagram followers looking strikingly similar to his older sis.

The reality star posted a side by side snap of him and Louise, rocking the same outfits and pose, of course.

Now I'm back home, I just wanna relax. And what better way to unwind than to wear our lovely red chequered shorts and lacy bra number. FEELS GOOD TO BE HOME!! 🕺😂 A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Sam captioned the post: ‘Now I’m back home, I just wanna relax. And what better way to unwind than to wear our lovely red chequered shorts and lacy bra number. FEELS GOOD TO BE HOME!!’

Now this isn’t the first time that Sam has shared a pic just like sister Louise.

Who could forget that cheeky thong snap?

I can get you from anywhere #nowhereissafe A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Or that monochrome swimsuit paired with a bright red lip?

I have more sass than louise has tears 😂😂😂 @louise.thompson A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) on May 4, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Yep, absolutely no one.

So of course Sam’s followers were delighted by his latest snap.

‘And @samthompsonuk is officially back,’ one happy fan wrote.

A second commented: ‘These are my favourite posts of anyone on instagram. Calendar Sam????’.

A third added: ‘@samthompsonuk and he is back!!! Can we hear a hallelujah!’.

Whilst several other fans couldn’t decide who wore the look better, and others pleaded with Louise to start recreating some of her brother’s looks, one wrote: ‘You need to start posing in some of Sam’s clothes @louise.thompson x’.

It seems as though Sam is adding some laughter into his life after that Twitter spat with Love Island winner Kem Cetinay.

We are very happy to see Sam back at his best, and we for one are waiting for Louise to return the favour with some lols pics of her own!