Is there a Girls Aloud feud we don't know about?

Sarah Harding has got her fans talking after posting a cryptic message just a few days after it emerged former bandmate, Cheryl had unfollowed her on Twitter.

The ex-Girls Aloud singer took to Instagram on Monday to share the heartfelt image with her 70.1k followers, which shows a spiritual picture with some poignant words underneath.

‘Reminder. Those who hurt you will eventually face their own Karma,’ the caption-less shot reads.



A post shared by sarahnharding👻(SC) (@sarahnicoleharding) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

And concerned fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: ‘Hope you’re okay darling! Love you xo’.

Another added: ‘Hope you are ok beautiful girl. you know who truly cares about you and that’s all that matters.’

While a third commented: ‘Keep smiling gorgeous girl, we love you xxx’.

Sarah’s mysterious post comes just a few days after it was reported Cheryl had removed her pal Sarah from her own social media feeds.

The pair have known each other since 2002 when they met on reality show Popstars: The Rivals and have spent almost a decade touring the world together in one of the nation’s most successful girl bands.

But in one of the biggest A-list snubs, 34-year-old Chez – who became a mum for the first time with 1D’s Liam Payne in March – seemed to remove Sarah from her followers on Twitter.

According to The Sun on Sunday, the Geordie star could have unfollowed the blonde bombshell as recently as last week.

‘Big Brother producers are desperate for Sarah to go into the house,’ a source recently told The Sun. ‘They are convinced she will be TV gold and know she could provide amazing gossip on lots of showbiz types, including her former Girls Aloud bandmates.’ Before adding: ‘Anything she says about Cheryl and Liam Payne would make amazing viewing.’ So could Sarah’s message be a thinly veiled dig at her former bandmate? Well, somebody’s definitely annoyed her…

And although neither singers have spoken out about the claims, the social media shade is reported to have happened amid rumours Sarah is preparing to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.