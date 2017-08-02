Sarah Harding throws shade at Girls Aloud just MOMENTS into Celebrity Big Brother appearance

Cheryl and co might want to look away…

Sarah Harding vowed not to gossip about Cheryl and her Girls Aloud bandmates before entering the Celebrity Big Brother house but couldn’t seem to resist throwing shade their way during the launch show…

The singer – who joined 14 other stars for the first night in the compound on Tuesday evening – hinted at troubles in the past when she suggested that being in the group had given her a fear of confrontation.

Host Emma Willis asked her about her dislike of it by joking: ‘You don’t like confrontation? Sarah, do you know this house or what?’

The giggling 35-year-old then replied: ‘Yes, I do, but I’ve been in a girl band and I don’t like it.’

Ooh, shade. This cheeky little dig soon got viewers talking, with one posting on Twitter: ‘OMGGGG SARAH THROWING SHADE AT GIRLS ALOUD WTF #CBB’

Another posted: ‘Two mins in and Sarah is already throwing shade at the girls aloud bandmates. #Cbb’

What will Sarah’s GA bandmates Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh make of this, we wonder?

The cheeky mention comes just days after the blonde star insisted Chezza and co didn’t need to worry about her spilling the beans on their days together if she were to enter the CBB house.

‘I don’t know what she’s worried about,’ Sarah told OK! magazine in response to rumours that Cheryl might be concerned. ‘At the end of the day, if I went in there I wouldn’t talk about the band, or any of my exploits.

‘I’d go in to show people who I am as a person. I’m a loyal friend and I’m not going to go in there and talk about what’s gone on.

‘We were like sisters at the end of the day, so I wouldn’t go in there to talk about the band or their secrets.’

Needless to say, the other Girls Aloud ladies stayed quiet on social media when Sarah entered the house and didn’t publicly send any messages of support…

Sarah entered the house alongside other contestants including medium Derek Acorah, former EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson and Ibiza Weekender star Jordan Davies.

We can’t WAIT to see if she drops any more sneaky GA mentions during her time in the house.