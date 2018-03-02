Er... what's going on here?

Scarlett Moffatt is one of the busiest ladies in showbiz right now.

What with presenting Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, attending a load of glitzy award ceremonies and generally being the nation’s Geordie sweetheart, we’re surprised she has time to breath.

But it looks like even Scarlett has been slowed down by Storm Emma this week, as the former Gogglebox star spent her Thursday cuddled up with boyfriend, Lee Wilkinson. We don’t blame her… Brrrrr.

The 27-year-old and her hunky beau had themselves a cosy snow day as they chilled out and watched TV.

Documenting their afternoon, Scar first took to Instagram with a photo outside her very wintery window, which she captioned: ‘Snow day with the boyf’.

Adorbz! But as the I’m A Celebrity star updated fans with another snap of her relaxed day on the sofa, we were left more than a little confused by her lounge.

While the telly screen seems to be playing in normal colours, everything else is completely pink. The sofa, the cushions, the zebra-stripe rug, even the walls?!

Just when we’d gotten over the fact that it might be a dodgy angle or even a new camera filter we haven’t downloaded yet, Scar then posted another snap of her other half sitting next to her.

AND EVEN HE’S TURNED PINK.

So, has Scarlett had a romantic light bulb fitted or does she secretly live in a world where everything is fuschia? We just DON’T KNOW.

What we do know, is that we desperately want our very own pink land.

Lounge confusion aside, this isn’t the first time reality star Scarlett has shared loved-up snaps with Dream Boy, Lee.

The pair – who have known each other for years – finally went official last month after reportedly meeting up in their home town over Christmas.

Posting their debut couples pic on Insta, Scarlett wrote: ‘It’s good to be back in the toon @malmaisonhotels & @thebotanistuk #datenight’.

We just hope Lee’s a fan of pink…