Scarlett Moffat SLAMS rumours that she dated Ant McPartlin

The TV presenter has explicitly denied the claims.

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffat, has hit headlines again after splitting with new beau Lee Wilkins, but back in January, the rumour mill was rife with speculation about her and co-star Ant McPartlin.

In the midst of Ant’s separation from long-term love Lisa Armstrong, it was suggested the he and Scarlett were more than just friends. The pair are obviously close, but could there be more to their relationship?

Apparently not, according to Scarlett. In fact, the 28 year old has insisted the pair are more like brother and sister.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: ‘Ant is like my big brother. It’s so ludicrous it didn’t even warrant a response. Everyone who knows us knows how silly it is.

‘I can laugh about it.’

Scarlett’s split from Lee has been far from amicable, branding him a “pathological liar” and “a cheat” in a recent social media post. Lee was rumoured to have been unfaithful.

She told listeners on Instagram: ‘For anybody that needs this right now, I just want to say that if somebody feels like you’re not enough for them, then that isn’t a reflection on you.

‘That’s a reflection on them and unless you’re Henry VIII, then one girl’s normally enough!’

However, Lee insists he never cheated on the star – and will do anything to win her back.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: ‘I’m not a cheating pathological liar.

‘I have not actually cheated. I think what she said on social media was a bit of reaction, a bit of temper.’