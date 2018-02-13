Scarlett's new romance has been blasted

Scarlett Moffatt recently stepped out with her brand new (and VERY fit) model boyfriend Lee Wilkinson.

The pair are so loved-up, they even went official on Facebook over the weekend.

If that’s not serious, we don’t know what is…

But while fans are pretty excited about our Geordie girl’s hunky man, there’s one person who’s not very happy about the blossoming relationship – and that’s Lee’s ex-girlfriend! Surprised? Us neither.

In fact, his former flame is so annoyed that she’s blasted the Geordie beefcake as a ‘fame hungry cheat’ who is ‘clinging on for five minutes of stardom.’ Ouch!

The former Gogglebox star reportedly got together with Lee in December when she headed home to Durham, but his ex has now told OK! magazine: ‘Lee was with me at Christmas.

‘He’s a cheat and always has been. He has no respect for anyone and he’s fame hungry and using her.

‘He regularly told me how he just wanted to be known as Instagram famous – that’s the type he is.’ Don’t hold back…

The anonymous ex even claimed Lee had messaged her last week to say he’s not over their break-up, telling her he’s finding it ‘hard to let her go’ – although neither Scarlett or Lee have commented on the reports.

The scathing rant comes just days after 27-year-old Scar went public with her beau by sharing an adorable snap of the pair together.

Taking to Instagram, the I’m A Celebrity winner said: ‘It’s good to be back in the toon #datenight’, which obviously sent her 1.7million followers wild.

The sweet photo is sure to silence rumours she’s been cosying up with her co-star Ant Mcpartlin after speculation hit an all-time high last week.

And Scarlett unwittingly added fuel to the fire by posting a sizzling bedroom selfie, with a picture of Ant and Dec taking pride of place on her bedroom table. See it?

But following a load of comments from fans asking whether she had a soft spot for the popular host, Scarlett then shared another mirror selfie with the Ant snap seemingly swapped out for something else.

Well, if there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that we can expect to see a load more seriously loved-up pics from Scarlett and Lee very soon!