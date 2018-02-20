#boyfriendgoals

Scarlett Moffatt recently announced she’s off the market after finding love with hunky Geordie Lee Wilkinson. AW!

And it looks like the Gogglebox star could have found a keeper – because not only is he a Dream Boy and dedicated gym-goer, he’s also proving to be a pretty incredible boyfriend.

Sharing a loved-up selfie on Instagram Stories from Monday night, I’m A Celebrity winner Scarlett can be seen kissing her new beau on the cheek as he smiles at the camera.

‘When you’re tipsy and he brings you McDonalds’, the 27-year-old wrote next the snap, along with a couple of love hearts.

If a late-night takeaway run isn’t #boyfriendgoals, then we don’t know what is…

Unfortunately, while we’re all pretty excited about Scar’s new man (and personal takeaway driver), Lee’s ex-girlfriend isn’t too happy about the new relationship.

In fact, his former flame is so annoyed that she’s blasted the Geordie beefcake as a ‘fame hungry cheat’ who is ‘clinging on for five minutes of stardom.’ Ouch!

‘He’s a cheat and always has been. He has no respect for anyone and he’s fame hungry and using her’, she told OK! magazine last week. AWKS!

Meanwhile, Scarlett has also been battling rumours that she hit it off with Saturday Night Takeaway co-star Ant McPartlin following his recent divorce.

The brunette beauty unwittingly added fuel to the fire by posting a sizzling bedroom selfie, with a picture of Ant and Dec taking pride of place on her bedside table.

But now Scar has well and truly shut down speculation by calling her fellow Geordies ‘the brothers she never had’.

Speaking to The Sun, Scarlett praised the iconic TV duo, saying: ‘They’re like the brothers I never had.

‘They’re genuinely lovely, down to earth people who offer me a lot of brilliant career advice.’ AW!

