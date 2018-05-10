The Gogglebox star is going from sofa to silver screen

Scarlett Moffatt has already become a massive telly star since her days of sitting watching it on Gogglebox.

But now, she’s about to get even bigger as she’s been given a role in Caitlin Moran‘s new film.

The journalist and author’s book How To Build A Girl has been adapted for screenplay – and Scarlett has been promised a cameo role by Caitlin herself.

It came as Caitlin tweeted: ‘Can FINALLY talk about this – what we’ve been working on for the last two years. SCREAMINGLY excited.’

Scarlett was extremely excited by the news and replied: ‘Omg omg OMG.’

And Caitlin replied: ‘I KNOW RIGHT. You still want that cameo? GONNA WRITE YOU IN.’

Scarlett jumped at the chance and exclaimed: ‘Omg yes yes yes!! Can’t even contain my excitement xx.’

How To Build a girl is Caitin’s second novel, a semi-autobiographical tale of leaving Wolverhampton and escaping to London in the early 90s to make it as a music journalist.

Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein has been confirmed for the lead role of Johanna Morrigan, who leaves her hometown to reinvent herself as Dolly Wilde, music critic and wild child.

Scarlett’s film role has come at a rocky time for her, having had a bit of a rough ride over the past few months – what with the fitness DVD scandal, the accusations that’s she’s had a secret romance with Ant McPartlin and the fact her most recent relationship with Lee Wilkinson is so on and off.

Having said that, the I’m A Celebrity Jungle Queen has signed up as a royal correspondent for BBC Radio 1 – which means she’ll be reporting on the nuptials from outside Windsor Castle.

Gogglebox star Scarlett will be joined by the likes of Chris Evans, Alan Carr, Melanie Sykes, Zoe Ball and Dermot O’Leary who will all be presenting live bulletins on May 19.

During the day, The One Show’s Alex Jones and Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba will also be dotted around the grounds for TV broadcasts. As well as Tina Daheley and Anita Ran who’ll be getting the low down from guests and excited members of the public.

Clare Balding will also host live commentary from the castle on Radio 4, Radio 5 live and the World Service.

What next? A star on the Hollywood boulevard? Go for it Scarlett!