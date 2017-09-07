This is BIG news for the former Goggleboxer

Summer might be over here in Blighty, but as the autumn days creep in that means just one thing – the return of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

And while there’s been a load of speculation about which celebs will be entering the depths of the Australian Jungle this year, there’s one lady who could be preparing for her second stint down under…

Yup, Ms. Scarlett Moffatt was locked in a cave full of creepy crawlies, had 120,000 critters dropped on her head and even ate turkey testicles during her stint in the Jungle – but that clearly hasn’t put her off.

As the former Gogglebox star has reportedly landed the job of hosting ITV2 spin-off show Extra Camp – at least she won’t be sleeping on the floor this time around.

Apparently she’ll replace fellow Geordie pair Vicky Pattison and Chris Ramsey – who were both axed after just one year in the job.

They worked alongside Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend and I’m A Celeb regular Joe Swash – who’s been on the show since 2009.

‘This is a huge gig for Scarlett and one she’s worked hard to get,’ a source told The Sun.

‘Last year’s show was just a bit too chaotic for producers, so they wanted to switch things up.

‘The current plan is to have Scarlett host the show alongside two other presenters.’

And it looks like happy couple Stacey and Joe could also be returning for another year, as the insider added: ‘At the moment that is most likely to see Stacey return with her boyfriend Joe as they were happy with them last time round.

‘It’s a massive test for Scarlett but ITV were chuffed with her in the jungle and the job she did on Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway so think she’s well worth the punt.’

After winning the reality show last year, Scarlett has been working non stop and recently landed herself the presenting role on 90s match-making programme, Streetmate in place of Davina McCall.

Congrats, Scar!