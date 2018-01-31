New hair, don't care - Scarlett Moffatt shows off her new look

Scarlett Moffatt has been open about her insecurities, after admitting to suffering from anxiety which left her ‘unable to eat.’

‘I still have bad days. What people need to understand about anxiety and panic attacks is that it isn’t necessarily the big things that can make you feel nervous, it can be little things too’, the 27-year-old recently confessed.

But it sounds like the Geordie TV star has got her groove back, after taking a trip to the hair salon on Tuesday.

Showing off her new glossy locks on Instagram, she told her 1.7 million followers: ‘Thank you @longlox_hairextensions for giving me some confidence back. After having my hair cut horrendously short I didn’t feel like me, but thanks to you lovely lot and your many packs of hair that all changed. Just a little post to say thank you ❤️ #love #hair #thankyou’

Fans instantly praised Scar on her newfound confidence, with one gushing: ‘You look so amazing and such a inspiration to young women, ignore all the negative comments, and stay positive.’

Scarlett’s new hair ‘do comes after she was linked to TV presenter, Ant McPartlin, following his divorce from wife-of-11-years, make-up artist Lisa Armstrong. Claims which have been denied.

It’s said Scarlett was returning the favour to Ant, who reportedly helped her through her break-up with Luke Crodden last year.

The duo, both from the north east, formed a friendship in 2016 when Scarlett was crowned Queen of the Jungle on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

From there, they went on to work together on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Scarlett even landed a role as a co-host on the I’m a Celeb spin off show, Extra Camp.

The former Gogglebox star has made no secret of her fondness for the TV legend, recently referring to him as her ‘hero’, ‘father figure’ and even revealing they’d been in contact, following his stint in rehab last year.

‘The intention is [that Ant will be on I’m a Celeb]. We’ve spoken, yeah. He’s doing well,’ she said.

Their closeness has even led fans to suggest they take their friendship to the next level.

Following their Ant and Dec’s triple win at last week’s National Television Awards, viewers flocked to Twitter to comment on Ant and Scarlett’s chemistry.

‘Here’s a suggestion. Ant McPartlin and Scarlett Moffat should get together. What a beautiful couple,’ one user wrote.

‘Is it me or does Scarlett Moffatt look like a young Lisa Armstrong? Seems very friendly with Ant. Watch this space!’ Another chimed in.

‘Don’t know why but I’m getting #scarlettmoffatt #antmcpartlin vibes… @ScarlettMoffatt @antanddec both lovely people so why not…! Just saying is all…’ a third added.

However, a representative for Ant shut down the claims, dubbing the romance rumours: ‘Total bulls***!’