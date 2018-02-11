‘Love this one…’ Scarlett Moffatt CONFIRMS new romance and sends fans wild with a gushing date-night post

The cute couple got cosy in front of the camera while out for drinks in Newcastle last night...

When it comes to Scarlett Moffatt’s love life, the rumour mill has been rife. Whether it’s the whisperings of a secret relationship with co-presenter and ‘hero’ Ant McPartlin, or hints that she’s been flirting with ex-Love Islander Kem Cetinay, it seems EVERYONE has an opinion on who the star is dating.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS HERE

But now the Geordie lass has silenced the speculation with a stunning date-night photo of her new ‘love’, Dream Boys hunk Lee Wilkinson. Dang!

Back home in The Toon, the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star posted a cute pic of the pair getting super cosy, captioning it with the sweet message, ‘Love this one… love a night in Newcastle #datenight.’

Comments started pouring in from fans, who were LOVING Scarlett’s gushing post (and Lee’s ‘hunky’ appearance, too!) ‘Where you find this fine specimen of a hunk?! Lovely to see you happy!’ wrote one fan.

READ MORE: Ant McPartlin confesses ‘Scarlett Moffatt is gorgeous’

‘Flipping heck he’s canny pleased to see her happy!’ another wrote. ‘Great you are having a good time, with a bloke you like, in fabulous Newcastle,’ a third added.

Another said, ‘Such a beautiful girl inside and out! Date whoever you want whenever you want! Who you date is none of our business! Your going from strength to strength and loving life! You look stunning and happy 😊! You go girl x’

The gorgeous pair have reportedly known each other for quite some time now, but things have only recently become serious, after Scarlett spend some time back north over the festive season.

READ MORE: Forget Ant McPartlin! Does Scarlett Moffatt have a secret stripper boyfriend?

A source told The Sun, ‘Scarlett hasn’t been concerned by the Ant speculation as she has been focused on her new relationship.

‘She has always liked Lee but after making it in television and moving to London, Scarlett never expected to get together with him.

‘But after going back up north over the festive period they connected and have been in constant contact ever since. She is now living in the north again and it has enabled them to spend more time together, away from prying eyes.”

So will this finally silence the rumours that Scar-Ant is a thing? Scarlett recently unwittingly added fuel to the fire by posting a sizzling bedroom selfie, with a picture of Ant and Dec taking pride of place on her bedroom table.

Eagle-eyed fans called Scarlett out on the picture, with one writing, ‘Busted…nobody keeps a photo of their coworkers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly.’

Ant sadly recently confirmed his split from wife of 10 years, Lisa Armstrong. And people have been quick to point out the similarities between Scarlett and Lisa, with one posting on a pic of the I’m A Celeb co-stars at the NTAs, ‘Is it just me or does Scarlett Moffatt look like a young Lisa Armstrong? Seems friendly with Ant…’ Ant has also recently admitted he thinks the rising star is ‘gorgeous’.

Sorry Ant, but if you do hold a candle for our Scarlett, you might want to hit that unfollow button – as no doubt they’ll be some more seriously loved up pics from these two very soon!