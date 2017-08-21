Davina McCall has the SWEETEST message for Scarlett Moffatt ahead of her Streetmate debut

Original Streetmate host, Davina had some wise words for Scarlett

After storming I’m a Celebrity…Get me Out of Here! to become Jungle Queen, Scarlett Moffatt has now scored herself a whole new role as Cupid.

Yup, the Gogglebox star is set to front the remake of hit 90s matchmaking show Streetmate – and we could not be more excited…

For those of you who don’t remember, Streetmate was the iconic programme which saw telly legend Davina McCall frantically trawl the streets looking for a random member of the public to set up with another random member of the public.

Kinda like this…

The hilariously awkward show ran from 1998 to 2001 before being re-booted in 2007 with This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby standing in as host.

And now it’s the turn of Geordie lass Scarlett to roam the pavements and sideroads of Great Britain with a lucky singleton in tow, hoping to find The One.

But despite being one of the most sought-after presenters around at the moment, it seems like reality star Scarlett is keen to impress OG Davina and reached out on social media.



As one fan tweeted the 26-year-old wishing her luck for Monday night’s debut, Scarlett replied: ‘Awww thank you hopefully I do Davina proud xx’.

And 49-year-old Davina is just as excited as the rest of us, as the former Big Brother host replied to the Tweet: ‘Can’t wait to see it! You’ll be fab x’. How sweet is that?



Streetmate briefly returned for a revival during Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign last October, which left fans begging for the show to come back for good.

And Scarlett joined Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy on Sunday Brunch over the weekend to talk about her newest venture.

‘I just run up to people and go and ask them if they’re free,’ she said.

‘Surprisingly, because people find them now on apps, people are like “oh yeah”. It’s old school dating. Sometimes people jump. We’ve had a few swears as well.”

Talking about Davina reaching out to her, the excited star added: ‘I didn’t know Davina knew I existed and I was running around the house saying “got a tweet from Davina!“ It was really nice.’

Well, we can’t WAIT for Scarlett’s debut on Channel 4 on Monday evening at 5:30pm.