Scarlett Moffatt hits back after fans accuse her of editing photos: ‘This is me!’

Jack White

The former Gogglebox star raised eyebrows with her latest Instagram post

TAGS:

Scarlett Moffatt has hit back at fans after they accused her of editing photos on Instagram to appear slimmer.

On Friday evening Scarlett, 28, posted a selfie before heading out to dinner, looking slim in a black jumpsuit and pink jacket – but some were quick to accuse her of tampering with the snap.

One wrote: ‘Wish you would post pictures of how you really look! Especially if you’re so body confident. You claim to be a role model to women, yet you post such deceiving selfies. We’ve all seen you live on TV!’

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt reveals hilarious problem she faces every day with her name

READ: All the latest showbiz news and gossip

Another said: ‘Please be yourself and put pics of the real you on Insta. You’re gorgeous Scarlett but this is not a true likeness, sorry.’

However Scarlett soon hit back and insisted she does not edit her photos, claiming that she simply looks bigger on TV.

MORE: Scarlett Moffatt reveals way she’s getting through her Saturday Night Takeaway jet lag struggles

Scarlett wrote: ‘This is me and it annoys me when people say otherwise I’m 5 foot I don’t edit pics I just put filters – TV makes me look different to be honest! Stop it with the negativity man.’

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett famously slimmed down from a size 18 to a size eight in 2016, but has seen her weight fluctuate since the release of fitness DVD Superslim Me.

Opening up about recent weight gain, Scarlett said: ‘I know it sounds like an excuse but I was so busy, eating on the road! Was surrounded by not encouraging people – but that’s all changed!’