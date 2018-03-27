Scarlett's photo has really got her followers talking

Scarlett Moffatt has made her return to Instagram with a photo that has REALLY set tongues wagging thanks to a new piece of jewellery.

The TV star took to the site on Monday to post her first selfie since Saturday Night Takeaway co-star Ant McPartlin’s arrest and showed off her newly long locks after having extensions applied.

‘Got my mermaid hair back ❤️🧜‍♀️ Thank you @longlox_hairextensions I love my hair so so much #hair #extensions #doubledenim #ootd #getlongloxed,’ Scarlett, 27, captioned the snap.

But many fans were distracted by the noticeable bling on her finger and some even wondered if it could mean that she’s ENGAGED.

‘Is that an engagement ring?!?!?!’ one follower asked, whilst another added: ‘Are you wearing an engagement ring’

Meanwhile another posted a diamond emoji and wrote: ‘YES’

Scarlett went public with new boyfriend Lee Wilkinson in February and has since posted several loved-up photos with him on date nights.

However, it looks like the former Gogglebox star hasn’t got any wedding plans just yet though as she appears to have taken the selfie in a mirror, meaning the image is reversed and she’s actually wearing the rock on her right hand rather than her left.

Scarlett’s relationship with Lee put an end to rumours linking her to Ant following his split from wife Lisa Armstrong in January.

The Geordie lass regularly appears alongside Ant and his co-host Declan Donnelly on Saturday Night Takeaway and has confirmed that she’ll still be joining Dec in Florida for the season finale next month.

When a fan commented on her latest Instagram snap ‘Are you on the plane next Tues?’, Scarlett quickly replied: ‘I certainly will be lovely’

It was announced last Wednesday that Dec, 42, will present the programme without Ant for the first time as Ant returns to rehab following his arrest on suspicion of drink-driving.

With last weekend’s show cancelled following the incident, we’re looking forward to having it back on our screens for the final two episodes of the series.