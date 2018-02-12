The Gogglebox star recently confirmed a new romance

Scarlett Moffatt got fans talking last week when they spotted a selfie with Ant McPartlin on her bedside table amid romance rumours – but now she’s made a big change to the photo…

The TV star posted a snap from her room to Instagram Stories on Saturday and many of her followers spotted that she appears to have now REPLACED the picture.

In the new Instagram post Scarlett models a checked shirt, skinny jeans and white trainers as she poses in front of the mirror with the bed behind her – and the framed shot with Ant seemingly swapped for something else.

Many of the 27-year-old’s fans soon noticed the change, with one commenting: ‘Changed the photo in the bedroom I see #instastory maybe it was a stunt after all.’

Another said: ‘The pic has been removed there was a pic frame side of the bed with a white paper covering it should of screen shot’

And one asked: ‘I like the way you have put white paper over the photo frame on the side of the bed was it the pic of you and ant just asking’

It comes after Scarlett was forced to hit back at fans who questioned why she had a photo with Ant, 42, in her bedroom following those romance rumours.

‘Busted…nobody keeps a photo of their coworkers beside their bedside table unless they are more than friendly,’ one social media user commented, prompting Scarlett to reply: ‘Well I do Ant and Dec are my heroes x’

On her Twitter, she later said: ‘My house is like a shrine to Saturday night take away, I’m a celeb and my family the amount of photos I’ve got kicking about’

Meanwhile the former Gogglebox star confirmed over the weekend that she’s dating fitness model Lee Wilkinson, having posted a snap with him during a date night in Newcastle.

‘Love this one… love a night in Newcastle,’ Scarlett wrote of the photo on Twitter – awww.