This is why she needs to be promoted from Queen of the Jungle to Queen of the Comebacks...

We’ve all been there. Your mum picks out an outfit for you and then convinces you that it looks great. Then you realise the truth! And at the 2018 BAFTAs that was poor Scarlett Moffatt…

Legit, her mum did pick it out, Scarlett even admitted it in an Instagram post when thanking her glam squad by saying: ‘Also huge thanks to my mam @bettymoffatt for picking my outfit lol.’ LOL indeed.

But while it looks the comfiest LBD ever, poor Scarlett came under fire from the Fashion Police who said her red carpet look was: ‘a little unflattering’ and ‘shapeless’.

But taking it on the chin like the true champ she is, Scarlett had the best comeback. Posting on Twitter, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Takeaway star said:

Pure street – we’re going with that Scarlett.

But even though her style choice may have been called into question and Takeaway didn’t win a gong, that didn’t stop Scar from having a F.A.B night all round.

‘Had such an amazing time at the BAFTAs! Thank you to Ant and Dec, Pete, shu, Diego, Saul & everyone at itv and takeaway for the amazing opportunities you’ve given me its always an honour to be part of your shows,’ she posted on Instagram.

Scarlett has recently been jetting here, there and everywhere since the emotional season finale of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. The show was thrown into chaos towards the end of it’s run as her co-host Declan Donnelly was forced to do the show alone following Ant McPartlin‘s arrest and charge for drink driving.

But while it was an emotional time for all, Scarlett’s star continues to shine bright.

Not only has she landed her first film role but the former Gogglebox star is also playing a key role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming nuptials too.

Maybe she’s let her mum off fascinator duty for that one.