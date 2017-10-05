Congrats! The Gogglebox star has got herself a brand new job
We might be none the wiser as to which stars are entering the I’m a Celebrity jungle this year, but after months of speculation the line-up for ITV2 spin-off Extra Camp has finally been confirmed – and Scarlett Moffatt is in!
Yup, the Gogglebox star was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year after she won the nation round with her hilarious one-liners (and willingness to eat turkey testicles).
But Scarlett won’t be fronting the telly programme alone, as 2016 I’m A Celeb runner-up Joel Dommett will also be returning to Australia as well as regular favourite, Joe Swash.
Geordie reality star, Scarlett revealed the exciting news on Instagram as she shared a pic smiling next to her new telly pals.
Next to the sweet shot, the 26-year-old gushed: ‘Absolute dream come true! Hosting Extra Camp with these two handsome chaps, roll on Australia, the countdown for I’m a celebrity get me out of here is on!! #excited’.
Naturally, the star’s 1.5million followers were quick to congratulate Scarlett, with one writing: ‘I think I’m more excited for extra camp now I love all three of you going to be so good!!!!’
Another wrote: ‘What a team! Perfect choice can’t wait’, while a third simply added: ‘Best line up yet!’
Comedian Joel was also overjoyed to be joining Scarlett on the show as he said: ‘I’m unbelievably excited to be going back into the Jungle for Extra Camp.
‘Ever since I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! got me out of there, I’ve been wanting desperately to get back in there. I can’t blooming wait.’
Unfortunately, while it’s good news for the new presenting trio, the announcement means that Vicky Pattison, Chris Ramsey and Joe’s girlfriend, Stacey Solomon won’t not be back for a second year.
But despite being dropped as a presenter, Loose Women favourite Stacey has insisted there’s no hard feelings and says she can’t wait to watch her other half on the show.
‘Joe’s so good at it’, the presenter told OK! magazine.
‘I’ll be excited to watch it. I’ll definitely miss it loads, but I’m so excited.’
We’re definitely with you there, Stacey – roll on November.