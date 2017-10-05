Congrats! The Gogglebox star has got herself a brand new job

We might be none the wiser as to which stars are entering the I’m a Celebrity jungle this year, but after months of speculation the line-up for ITV2 spin-off Extra Camp has finally been confirmed – and Scarlett Moffatt is in!

Yup, the Gogglebox star was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year after she won the nation round with her hilarious one-liners (and willingness to eat turkey testicles).

But Scarlett won’t be fronting the telly programme alone, as 2016 I’m A Celeb runner-up Joel Dommett will also be returning to Australia as well as regular favourite, Joe Swash.

Geordie reality star, Scarlett revealed the exciting news on Instagram as she shared a pic smiling next to her new telly pals.

Next to the sweet shot, the 26-year-old gushed: ‘Absolute dream come true! Hosting Extra Camp with these two handsome chaps, roll on Australia, the countdown for I’m a celebrity get me out of here is on!! #excited’.

Naturally, the star’s 1.5million followers were quick to congratulate Scarlett, with one writing: ‘I think I’m more excited for extra camp now I love all three of you going to be so good!!!!’

Another wrote: ‘What a team! Perfect choice can’t wait’, while a third simply added: ‘Best line up yet!’

Comedian Joel was also overjoyed to be joining Scarlett on the show as he said: ‘I’m unbelievably excited to be going back into the Jungle for Extra Camp.

‘Ever since I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! got me out of there, I’ve been wanting desperately to get back in there. I can’t blooming wait.’

Unfortunately, while it’s good news for the new presenting trio, the announcement means that Vicky Pattison, Chris Ramsey and Joe’s girlfriend, Stacey Solomon won’t not be back for a second year.