Scarlett has credited the Geordie telly presenter for boosting her confidence

With the return of I’m A Celebrity 2017, comes the return of our favourite Newcastle duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. YAY!

And this year we’re treated to another Geordie telly star, as former Queen of the Jungle Scarlett Moffatt will also be joining the pair Down Under as the host of I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp.

And after touching down in Australia alongside co-hosts Joel Dommett and Joe Swash ahead of the series launch this Sunday, now the Gogglebox star has credited Ant and Dec for boosting her confidence in the run up to her huge TV gig.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the 27-year-old said: ‘They just said “be you”, which coming from them, when they are my absolute heroes, gives me the confidence to just be me.

‘If they have faith in me, I must be doing something half decent. It’s like having my mum and dad here.’

Scarlett – who previously worked with the stars on Saturday Night Takeaway earlier this year – also revealed Ant and Dec were quick to make her feel welcome when they arrived in Oz.

She added: ‘I had a little knock on my trailer and I was like ‘I know that knock’. I just had this special feeling.’ Aw!

Scarlett’s kind words come as Ant returned to work this week, five months after revealing he was seeking treatment for alcohol and prescription drug addictions.

The 41-year-old was all smiles as he was reunited with his telly BFF, Dec and revealed he couldn’t wait to get started on the show again.