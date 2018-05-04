Scarlett Moffatt lands VERY exciting role at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Yes, Scar!

It’s great news for Scarlett Moffatt as she’s bagged herself a job reporting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding. YAS!

The I’m A Celebrity Jungle Queen might not have landed an invite to the extra special day, but she has signed up as a royal correspondent for BBC Radio 1 – which means she’ll be reporting on the nuptials from outside Windsor Castle.

Gogglebox star Scarlett will be joined by the likes of Chris Evans, Alan Carr, Melanie Sykes, Zoe Ball and Dermot O’Leary who will all be presenting live bulletins on May 19.

During the day, The One Show’s Alex Jones and Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba will also be dotted around the grounds for TV broadcasts. As well as Tina Daheley and Anita Ran who’ll be getting the low down from guests and excited members of the public.

Clare Balding will also host live commentary from the castle on Radio 4, Radio 5 live and the World Service.

And if you’re out and about, don’t worry about missing Harry and Meghan’s ‘I dos’, because you can catch coverage of the ceremony broadcast on big screens in cities including Belfast, Salisbury, Leeds, Swansea, Winchester and Portsmouth. Phew!

Announcing the exciting news, Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, said: ‘With such an exceptional line-up of presenters it promises to be an exciting, memorable moment for everyone tuning in’.

Scarlett’s huge new role comes after she jetted away on holiday just a few days after splitting from her boyfriend Lee Wilkinson.

According to reports, the 28-year-old was supposed to be going away with her ex beau, but allegedly decided to take her best pal instead after hinting that Lee had been unfaithful.

‘Scarlett is no mug – as soon as she gave Lee the boot she told her pals there was no way she would let him ruin her holiday,’ a source told The Sun Online. ‘She’s been so excited about this break with him. But she won’t let it hang over her now he’s gone.

‘Scarlett got straight on the phone to a mate and now they’re going together instead. She’s surrounded herself with her friends and family and is keeping a brave face on.’

