Scarlett Moffatt ‘fears ex could reveal SEX secrets’ as he signs up to appear on ‘the new Love Island’

Has Scarlett got anything to worry about?

It’s been a tough week without Love Island – with no dates to swoon over and rows to cringe at, we’ve found ourselves retiring to bed at 9:05pm every evening with literally NOTHING to do.

But luckily it’s not all bad news because as well as treating us to the launch of Celebrity Big Brother next week, Channel 5 has also come up with their own LI inspired reality show Make or Break? – and we’re super excited…

Due to launch next week, the show follows eight couples who aren’t really getting on so well and sends them on an all expenses holiday to Mexico.

Read: All the Latest TV news

Well, how else do you solve relationship woes?

And through partner swaps, trials and a hella load of drama in the sun (we hope), the show’s experts give the couples everything they need to make it work. Or not…

More: Jeremy Kyle offers Love Island’s ‘Muggy’ Mike ‘BIG money to do a lie detector’ after rumours he had SEX with Jess Shears

But one boy hoping to make a go of things with his long term girlfriend has already had a taste of reality TV already as he just happens to be the ex of Gogglebox favourite, Scarlett Moffatt.

Yup, Richard Cull dated Ms Moffatt for eight months back in 2013 after the duo both took part in MTV show Beauty School Cop Outs – which also starred Jeremy McConnell FYI.

@faithlessco shorts 😎👌📸 @cosmeticcouture_ A post shared by RICHARD CULL (@richgcull) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

And now the tattooed hunk is back on our telly screens after going through a rocky patch with his GF of three years Sophii Vassallo.

However while 26-year-old Scarlett is now loved up with her on/off beau Luke Croddin, apparently she’s a little bit worried Richard could spill the beans on their past love life – especially after the pair ended on bad terms.

More: ‘I can’t deal’: Love Island fans in shock after Jess Shears and Dom Lever get matching, sponsored TATTOOS

‘Scarlett thought this was all done,’ a source told The Daily Star.

‘But she knows how reality TV works and producers are going to be desperate for him to open up about their bedroom secrets.’

Richard has previously spoken out about his ‘toxic’ split with the TV star, even claiming she did the dirty on him.

‘It ended badly. There was a lot of drama,’ he said at the time.



Well, we’re sure to expect even MORE drama when Make or Break? launches on Monday, August 7 at 10pm on Channel 5.