You NEED to see these cute snaps

While most of us are sat at work wishing it was summer, Scarlett Moffatt and her boyfriend Lee Wilkinson have been busy having an amazing time in Florida.

We’re not jealous, honest…

Despite Lee forgetting his passport the night before their flight, the pair eventually made it and have been busy updating their followers with some adorable photos from the trip.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, former Gogglebox star Scarlett – who flew across the pond to shoot the finale episode of Saturday Night Takeaway – shared a sweet couples snap next to her hunky beau in their hotel.

More: ‘Is that an engagement ring?!’ Scarlett Moffatt sends fans wild as she flashes bling in new selfie

‘Landed safely & had a night at hard rock full of selfies and fries’, she wrote net to the photo.

‘It’s 6am here and I’m so excited for rehearsals!! Woo #universal #takeaway #Saturdaynight’.

And it looks like 27-year-old Scar has already been making the most of her trip as she was snapped enjoying a stroll around Universal City in Orlando.

First stop was Harry Potter World as the couple cosied up for a snap on Platform Nine and Three Quarters.

Wearing a casual shirt dress and sunglasses, Scar looks happier than ever as she grins at the camera while BF Lee sports a casual pink vest and tracksuit shorts.

Posting another snap on her Insta Stories, Scarlett and Lee can be seen posing outside Moe’s Tavern from The Simpson’s. Pretty cool, right?

And these two wasted no time getting stuck into the culinary delights that Universal has to offer, as Scarlett also shared a clip from Krusty Burger.

Speaking to the camera, the I’m A Celebrity winner tells her followers: ‘So, we’re trying to eat really healthy so we just got a little doughnut to share…’

Panning the camera round, Lee can then be seen giggling as he bites into a giant pink doughnut with sprinkles on. Mmmm.

And fitness instructor Lee has also been sharing his own snaps from the luxury getaway, as he posted a sweet photo of the pair from their first night in the States.

In the snap, Scarlett can be seen wearing a bright orange shirt and some ripped jeans while Lee puts his arm around her.

First night in Florida A post shared by Lee Wilkinson (@leeewilkinson) on Apr 4, 2018 at 6:32am PDT

Right, where’s our passports? We need a holiday ASAP!