Scarlett’s new romance appears to be going strong



She’s been plagued by rumours that she is dating Ant McPartlin following his split from wife Lisa Armstrong.

But Scarlett Moffatt put a stop to any speculation about her love life after sitting new boyfriend Lee Wilkinson front row as she made her return to Saturday Night Takeaway.

According to reports, the former Gogglebox star’s new man looked ‘proud’ as he publicly supported his girlfriend during the first episode of Ant and Dec’s ITV show.

‘Lee really wanted to watch Scarlett in action,’ a source told The Sun.

‘She’s got her family and some mates coming to support her too. Lee is so proud of her and can’t wait to see her working her magic on screen.’

Scarlett later shared a snap of Instagram of her cuddling up to Lee while her friends and family stood either side of them.

‘She captioned the snap: ‘My faves #love’.

My faves 💓 #love A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Feb 25, 2018 at 4:26am PST

Scarlett and Lee have been friends for 10 years and went public by sharing loved up Valentine’s Day snaps on social media. Aww!

Unfortunately, while we’re all pretty excited about Scar’s new man, Lee’s ex-girlfriend isn’t too happy about the new relationship.

In fact, his former flame is so annoyed that she’s blasted the Geordie beefcake as a ‘fame hungry cheat’ who is ‘clinging on for five minutes of stardom.’ Ouch!

‘He’s a cheat and always has been. He has no respect for anyone and he’s fame hungry and using her’, she told OK! magazine last week. AWKS!

Scarlett’s new romance comes after she unwittingly added fuel to the fire that she is dating Ant by posting a sizzling bedroom selfie, which accidently revealed a picture of him and Dec taking pride of place on her bedside table.

But now Scar has well and truly shut down speculation by flaunting her new man after calling Ant and Dec ‘the brothers she never had’.

Speaking to The Sun, Scarlett praised the iconic TV duo, saying: ‘They’re like the brothers I never had.

‘They’re genuinely lovely, down to earth people who offer me a lot of brilliant career advice.’