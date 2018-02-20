Scarlett Moffatt unveils new hair style in seriously hot selfie

WOW! Scar looks incredible in this snap

Scarlett Moffatt is a VERY busy lady at the moment.

Not only has she just released her second book, but the former Gogglebox star is currently filming for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. How does she have time to breathe?!

But despite her jam-packed schedule, it looks like the 27-year-old has managed to squeeze in some time to book into the hairdressers and completely change up her look.

Gone are Scarlett’s blonde highlights and choppy layers, as the I’m A Celebrity winner has reverted back to her darker locks.

Sharing a snap of the sleek new do on Instagram, Scar looks as glamorous as ever while pouting at the camera.

Wearing a seriously low-cut dress, the telly presenter can be seen showing off her incred figure as well as her flawless make-up.WOW!

‘Brunette again woo’, the star wrote next to the picture as she thanked her hairdressers for her new extensions.



Obviously, Scar’s 1.7million followers have been quick to comment on the sexy snap and one wrote: ‘You look bloody stunning xxx’.

‘Love the hair @scarlett_moffatt’, praised another, while a third commented: ‘You look incredible mate…but you always seem to’. Agreed!



Scarlett’s snap comes after she recently shared a hilarious throwback snap looking a little less glamorous.

The Geordie star took to Instagram again to wish her friend Sarah a happy birthday on Sunday and posted an old picture of them together to celebrate.

But while the retro snap is seriously cute – we can’t get over how different she looks!

Sporting bright red hair, bold fake tan and some slightly dodgy thin eyebrows in the picture – as well as those strange fingerless gloves – Scarlett is nothing like the fashion-forward lady we’re used to seeing on the telly!

LOLs, we’ve all been there…