The Gogglebox star has revealed all

Scarlett Moffatt has DENIED claims she may have had a nose job after questions over a new Instagram photo.

The presenter posted a snap earlier this week showing her enjoying quality time with her little sister Ava during a family holiday to Dubai but one fan queried why Scarlett looks ‘different’ in the picture.

‘Scarlet have you had ur nose n lips done u look different still very pretty but diff,’ the social media user commented on the post.

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett was quick to set the record straight though when she replied to the remark.

‘hi no I haven’t it’s just make up,’ the 27-year-old explained. ‘my nose is bloody tiny anyway I mean just look at every other picture of me on my Instagram’

The fan then answered back: ‘Well ur makeup game has gone up girl suits you’

Meanwhile plenty of other admirers simply commented on how good Scarlett is looking.

‘Wow you both look beautiful,’ Celebs Go Dating star Nadia Essex wrote, whilst another follower added: ‘You look stunning babe’

Scarlett might be handy with her make-up but she’s also been working a more natural look recently too.

Last week the Geordie lass posed for a selfie in which she claimed to have ditched the slap and filters.

‘Nooooo Make up, noooo filter just the sunshine shining through the window☀️ #selfie #nomakeup,’ Scarlett wrote alongside the photo.

Scarlett previously spoke of how she had plans to go under the knife to get a boob job following her dramatic weight loss in 2016, having shed a whopping 3st.

However, the TV star confessed last year that she’d had a change of heart and no longer wanted to get her J-cup assets reduced.

‘No. You know what, I feel like that was a phase and that’s over,’ she told Heat magazine in March. ‘I don’t need to do anything like that.’

Well we think you look lovely just as you are, Scarlett!