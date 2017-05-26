‘Keeping it real!’ Scarlett Moffatt praised by fans after posting THIS hilarious sunbathing photo

We can DEFINITELY relate to this...

Scarlett Moffatt is known for being one of the most down-to-earth celebs around.

With her Geordie humour and quick wit, the former Gogglebox star has basically become a national treasure.

And her latest social media post has proved once again why we all love her so much.

Taking to Instagram, the I’m A Celeb winner was all of us when posted a photo of herself posing next to US super model, actress and general stunner, Emily Ratajkowski.

After a day of sunbathing in this glorious weather we’ve been having, the 26-year-old can be seen in a peachy t-shirt and a cap looking a slight shade of pink herself. We feel you Scarlett…

While Emily is looking super sultry on a beach somewhere tropical with perfect make up and a perfect pout.

Next to the comparison photo Scarlett joked: ‘Other girls sexy summer face vs my sexy summer face (sweaty and red) #summer #sunbathing’.

And fans of the Geordie lass were clearly impressed as the pic racked up a massive 52k likes in a few hours.

Some of her 1.4million followers were also quick to praise Scar with hundreds rushing to comment on the pic.

‘Yours is more natural and still pretty x’, one impressed follower wrote.

Another gushed: ‘Lol actually love this!!! And it’s so true. You are so down to earth…we love it @scarlett_moffatt xx‘.

A third agreed: ‘Why is this so relatable?’

While a fourth added: ‘@scarlett_moffatt #keepingitreal’. Agreed!

The presenter also sent her Insta followers into a spin last week when she wowed fans with her incredible figure at the BAFTA Awards.

Choosing to go for a black mini-dress with laced star detailing, the telly star was all smiles as she posed with mum, Betty at the star-studded red-carpet event.

But as well as pointing out how AH-mazing Scar looked, fans just couldn’t believe Betty’s glam makeover as one fan wrote: ‘Can I just say your mum looks amazing. Obviously you always do. Xx’, while another added: ‘Your mum looks gorgeous x’.

Style is clearly in the Moffatt genes!