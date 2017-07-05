Scarlett Moffatt delights fans as she confirms her relationship status with ADORABLE baby pictures

It was recently reported that the former Gogglebox star was back with her ex

Let’s face it, Scarlett Moffatt has had an incredible year.

Since leaving Gogglebox and the comfort of her sofa behind, the 26-year-old has released her own exercise DVD, presented Saturday Night Takeaway next to her heroes Ant and Dec AND landed a solo hosting gig on dating show, Streetmate.

Go, girl!

But as the star’s career is moving forward leaps and bounds, speculation around her love-life has been rife.

Now, Scarlett broke up with her ex-boyfriend Luke Crodden back in February but last month it was reported that they were rekindling their romance – with Luke even moving back into her London home!

And after weeks of speculation, it looks like the I’m A Celeb winner has finally put us out of our misery by confirming the news with an adorable social media post.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Scarlett shared a collage of loved-up photos of herself and Luke as they enjoyed a Christening.

Posing with the star’s beautiful godson, the couple seemed like naturals as Scarlett wrote: ‘Memories were made this weekend #christening #godson #love.’

Memories were made this weekend 💜 #christening #godson #love A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

And the Queen of The Jungle’s 1.4 million followers were clearly happy to see Scarlett back with her hairdresser beau and were quick to congratulate the couple.

‘So pleased you and Luke are back together. You make a lovely couple,’ one excited fan wrote.

Another added: ‘Omg, status of my day! Always thought you looked lovely together.’

While a third agreed: ‘Great pic. Happy for you on so many levels! xx’. Agreed!

Scarlett was dating Luke for ten months before their shock split earlier this year.

According to reports, it was down to the telly star’s hectic career that meant they weren’t able to spend enough time together after Scarlett won the hearts of the nation during her time on I’m A Celeb.

However, last month a source revealed to The Sun that the former lovers were back on track following a bit of time apart.

‘Scarlett and Luke are giving it another go,’ the insider said.

‘Her life was manic after the jungle and she wanted to focus on her work.

‘The following months were critical for her career, which is why she needed space from Luke.’

Well, we’re happy for the both of you!