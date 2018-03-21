The Saturday Night Takeaway star has broken her silence

Scarlett Moffatt has broken her silence following co-star Ant McPartlin’s arrest on suspicion of drink drinking by hitting out on Twitter.

The TV star – who presents alongside Ant and Declan Donnelly on Saturday Night Takeaway – apparently voiced her anger after claiming that several photographers were waiting outside her house in a message she went on to delete.

Scarlett then got into a row with a fellow social media user who advised her to shut the blinds or curtains in her home, advice that didn’t go down well with the Geordie lass.

‘I don’t have blinds on my doors and why should I sit with all my curtains closed for the rest of my life!!’ Scarlett, 27, responded.

‘Home is meant to be your safe place!’

It comes amid uncertainty about the future of SNT after Ant, 42, was arrested on Sunday following a car crash involving three vehicles in London.

This weekend’s show has been cancelled and it’s also been announced that Ant will take a break from TV and return to rehab, having previously sought treatment for an addiction to prescription drugs and battles with substance and alcohol abuse.

ITV have revealed that they’re ‘reviewing options’ for the last two episodes of the series, scheduled to air on 31 March and 7 April, and many fans have speculated that Scarlett could potentially step in to host alongside Dec.

Others names suggested include Stephen Mulhern, Cat Deeley, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Scarlett joined Ant and Dec on the Saturday Night Takeaway team in 2017 following her win on I’m A Celebrity and has loved every minute of it.

The former Gogglebox star recently revealed that she knew she’d made it when she started going out for Sunday dinner with the boys.

She’s also previously hailed the presenting duo as being her ‘heroes’.