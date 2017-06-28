The Gogglebox star is rocking a new 'do

Scarlett Moffatt has put the disappointment of her latest venture Host The Week being axed behind her by getting a brand new hairdo.

The former Gogglebox star revealed to her Instagram fans on Tuesday that she’s ditched her long locks in favour of a shorter style and seemed thrilled with the results as she posed for a selfie.

‘I’ve been for the chop 💇🏽 #newhair #hair 💇🏽 @officialrushhairbeauty,’ Scarlett, 26, captioned the photo.

Whilst Scarlett’s tresses were recently so long that they reached her midriff, she’s now working a much choppier cut which falls just below her shoulders.

The TV star certainly seems happy with the transformation and her fans are seriously loving it too.

‘Woah Scarlett 😍😍😍🔥,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Really suits you, looks so much better that length X’

Meanwhile one gushed: ‘You look amazing SCARLETT’

The new look comes as Scarlett gets ready for even more upcoming projects in her already busy schedule.

Recently the reality star has been filming a revamped version of cult dating show Streetmate and is also preparing to release her autobiography very soon, which will doubtless discuss her rise to fame and success following her I’m A Celebrity win last year.

Over the past few months Scarlett has also landed a gig as a co-presenter on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and fronted a popular fitness DVD after losing over 3stone.

Unfortunately she’s also faced some difficult moments along the way including poor reviews of new Channel 4 show Host The Week which she was the debut presenter of last week.

Sadly the programme – which was based on the concept that a different celebrity would front it each week without having had any rehearsals, script or basically any idea of what’s going on – struggled in the ratings and has been dropped after just one episode.

Scarlett defended herself on Twitter following the news, having written in a Tweet that’s since been deleted: ‘It wasn’t MY show I was the first host on the show??’

Ah well, there’s nothing like a new haircut to start over and Scarlett is certainly rocking hers!