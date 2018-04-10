The Gogglebox star is definitely a girl after our own heart

Having jetted back from Orlando following the Saturday Night Takeaway finale this weekend, Scarlett Moffatt admitted she’s having a little trouble adjusting to the time difference.

But proving that she’s even more #relatable than ever, Scar star took to Instagram to keep her followers updated on how she planned to combat her tiredness.

Sharing a video of herself laid out on her sofa, wrapped up in a blanket and with a hairband on her head, Scar sleepily tells the camera: ‘Jet lag is real guys’.

Things got so bad that she even sent out boyfriend Lee Wilkinson in search of fast food, as the star adds: ‘I’ve currently sent Lee out to get me a chicken kebab’.

Definitely a girl after our own heart!

And it looks like Scar is in desperate need of a good snooze, as the 27-year-old’s candid confession comes after she MISSED the Saturday Night Takeaway wrap party following an accidental nap.

The telly presenter admitted that she’d hoped to simply grab a few winks after the lively finale in Florida, yet had ended up in bed for hours.

‘When you go to bed for 7pm for a nap and wake up 12 hours late,’ the TV star tweeted. ‘well think I’ve definitely missed the wrap party’. Oh dear!

Well, she might missed out on the final night celebrations, but Scarlett definitely seemed to enjoy her trip regardless.

As well as sharing a load of loved-up snaps with her hunky beau Lee while enjoying the tourist attractions, the Geordie star posted a series of photos taken during the trip to America.

‘Snapshots of this amazing week!!’ she wrote next to the pics.

‘Memories I’ll remember forever and I feel so lucky and grateful to have #love #takeaway #florida’.

It’s good to have you back, Scar!