Erm, is Scarlett on some sort of gap year we don't know about?

One week Florida, the next week Vietnam…Scarlett Moffatt‘s life is pretty sweet right now.

Yup, the 28-year-old might have had a bit of a rough ride over the past few weeks – what with the fitness DVD scandal, the accusations that’s she’s got a secret romance with Ant McPartlin and the fact her most recent relationship with Lee Wilkinson abruptly hit the skids – but that’s not going to stop this young lady from having the time of her life. Good on yer, Scarlett!

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Just two days after she touched down on Blightly soil following a fun-filled trip to Florida with her GBF, Scarlett then hopped back on a plane and heading to Asia for a another sun-soaked trip to Vietnam.

One week she was here…

Then she was here…

Jealous? Us? NEVER.

But while it may look totally dreamy, Scarlett hinted that the Vietnamese cuisine might not be her favourite from what she’s tried so far. In fact, she said it reminder her of the Bush Tucker trails she took on in the I’m a Celeb… jungle.

Are they chicken feet? GROSS. Mind you the ‘pigs stomach’ doesn’t sound too appealing either!

Luckily, in terms of the cocktails, Scarlett seems sorted though.

By the look of it she’s in Vietnam with Malibu rum and is helping them with some ‘Malibu games’. And guess who else is there? Only bloomin’ Nick Jonas! We wonder what he’ll make of our favourite Northern Lass? We can see them sharing a inflatable flamingo and sipping on Malibu and coke already!

LUCY MECKLENBURGH TAKES A SWIPE AT SCARLETT MOFFATT OVER FITNESS DVDS

Poor Scarlett has a bit a tad unlucky when it comes to her love life in recent months. Late last year she split from Luke Crodden who she believed was ‘the one’. She then started dating body-builder Lee Wilkinson, but their romance hit the skids after three months and she not-so-subtly hinted that he may have cheated on her. Amidst all this, reports have speculated that her and Saturday Night Takeaway host Ant McPartlin are more than friends too. Something she fiercely denies.

Talking about the allegations she said: ‘This came about from a few tweets from random people with, like, two followers, and then some journalists turned those tweets into a story.

‘That’s not a story. Ant is like my big brother. It’s so ludicrous it didn’t even warrant a response. Everyone who knows us knows how silly it is. I can laugh about it.’

So, will Mr Jonas see the twinkle in Scarlett’s eye while sipping on Malibu in Vietnam? Watch this space?