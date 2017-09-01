The Gogglebox star has completely changed her look

Scarlett Moffatt is absolutely killin’ it recently after impressing everyone with her latest venture as the host of 90s dating show, Streetmate.

The former Gogglebox star has been leaving us all in hysterics as she runs around Britain in search of the perfect romantic match.

And now it looks like the Queen of the Jungle is celebrating her massive success with a complete image overhaul and has cut off a load of her hair.

Ditching her long locks in favour of a very short bob, the 26-year-old can be seen pouting at the camera in a pair of sassy sunglasses and some killer purple lippy.

But despite seeming pleased with her sleek new do, it turns out Scarlett actually let her boyfriend give her the chop after a few glasses of wine!

But don’t worry, her other half Luke Crodden is actually a hairdresser… And how amazing does his handy work look?

Explaining the reason behind her new hair, Scar wrote next to the pic: ‘Talk about being impulsive. Eeeek shortest hair I’ve ever had! I’ve gone for the bob! Decided last night at 10pm after a glass of wine and got the boyfriend to cut it for me.’

Before adding: ‘Cheers @lukecrodden #bob #newhair #shorthair’.

And it didn’t take fans long to compliment the star on her brand new look, with one writing: ‘Suits you it really does x’.

Another gushed: ‘Love it! You look amazing!’, while a third added: ‘You look incredible @scarlett_moffatt very chic’.

This isn’t the first time the telly presenter has changed up her style, as she dyed her long hair grey at the ends earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram back in April, Scarlett told her 1.5million followers: ‘Got my grey hair back I’m feeling like a silver fox #grey #silver #hair #newhair’.

Got my grey hair back 💇🏻thank you @englishhairromance @easilockshair I'm feeling like a silver fox 🦊#grey #silver #hair #newhair A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

Although Scar looks amazing as a ‘silver fox’ too, we think the bob is definitely our favourite look so far!