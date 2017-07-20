This Gogglebox star looks VERY different

Scarlett Moffatt is no stranger to a slight change in appearance, and now she has shared another drastic look.

The former Gogglebox star recently debuted a new shorter hair do, and now the star has shocked fans once more as she shared a very different look in her latest throwback pic.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Holly Willoughby delights fans with THE cutest baby video from behind-the-scenes

Scarlett took to her Instagram on Thursday morning to share a pic of herself from eight years ago, she captioned the pic: ‘THROW BACK 8 years ago! I miss my bright red hair #tb #throwback #throwbackthursday #redhair #selfie’

THROW BACK 8 years ago! I miss my bright red hair 👽 #tb #throwback #throwbackthursday #redhair #selfie A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

And it’s safe to say that her fans were SHOCKED by the presenter’s previous look, but in particular with her eyebrows, one user wrote: ‘Wow those eyebrows tho xx‘

A second added: ‘Hun what is that eyebrow saying‘

A third said: ‘Your hair is cool, but what the hell happened to those eyebrows me lovely ?!!‘

Whilst others were urging Scar to go for a change and go back to her red locks, one person commented: ‘That’s a great look on you! #redhairbackagain‘

Another said: ‘@scarlett_moffatt you should go back to your red hair or get it done a beautiful Burgundy colour‘

A third added: ‘Go back red @scarlett_moffatt looks lovely xx’

The presenter recently revealed that she had rekindled her romance with boyfriend Luke Crodden after they split back in February.

Reports claimed that their romance ended due to Scarlett’s busy work schedule, but the couple confirmed their romance with an ADORABLE snap and have since shared even more cute pics.

The Queen of the I’m A Celeb jungle, recently uploaded this pic of the couple enjoying some time with another royal couple.

Such a fun day being tourist today. As I've never got to meet the queen in person I've had to make do with the second best thing her waxwork @madametussauds 🤴🏻👸🏼#london #love #tourists A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

It looks like these two are stronger than ever, and maybe we will be seeing Scarlett debut that red hair very soon.