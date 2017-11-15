The presenter has got a defiant message for the bullies

Scarlett Moffatt has seen her body fluctuate following her dramatic weight loss last year and unfortunately it’s resulted in some pretty nasty comments from trolls.

The former Gogglebox star isn’t letting it get to her though and has sent out a defiant message to anyone who’s trying to body-shame her…

‘Bullies are like sandpaper – the more they wear you down, the more polished you end up becoming,’ says Scarlett, 27.

In fact the way she’s been treated has led the presenter to develop an even thicker skin and she’s adamant that she’d never stoop to their level.

Scarlett – who is preparing to present I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp – tells Closer magazine: ‘It’s taught me to never make anyone feel how those bullies made me feel.’

It comes after the Geordie star revealed in her recent autobiography Sofa So Good that, despite dropping several dress sizes last year, she never gave up her love of little indulgences and is perfectly happy with that.

‘I’m not superhuman; I’m just the average northern lass who likes a chip-shop dinner and doesn’t particularly like yoga and cross-training,’ she wrote.

During 2016 Scarlett shed a whopping 3st and fronted a popular fitness DVD, Superslim Me.

However, whilst many fans praised her new look, some accused her of going too far with her weight loss.

In recent months the TV star has returned to her curvier shape but hinted in an Instagram post last month that she was keen to slim down again.

‘Going to get back on the fitness train to get meself back to this, been so busy lately I’ve fell out of a good routine (superslim me dvd is getting hammered in Australia 😂💪🏽) #fitness #motivation,’ she captioned an old picture.

Fans were quick to reassure Scarlett that she looks fine as she is though, with one writing: ‘You’re beautiful inside and out no matter what shape or size you are but do you gurl!’

Agreed! Now we can’t wait to see Ms Moffatt back on our screens when I’m A Celebrity kicks off on 19 November.