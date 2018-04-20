Scarlett has sharing some not-so-subtle messages online

Scarlett Moffatt might have only gone public with her boyfriend Lee Wilkinson in February, but it looks the the pair have already called it quits.

Yup, the 28-year-old has been hinting she’s a single lady once more after sharing a very candid message with her followers declaring ‘one girl should be enough’.

She told listeners: ‘For anybody that needs this right now, I just want to say that if somebody feels like you’re not enough for them, then that isn’t a reflection on you.

‘That’s a reflection on them and unless you’re Henry VIII, then one girl’s normally enough!’

The Saturday Night Takeaway presenter then went on to share a candid message with her fans, which read: ‘She wasn’t afraid to be herself.

‘So when everybody said ‘Be a lamb’. She showed her fangs , and became a Wolf.’ Hmmm…

Rumours of a rift between the pair – who began dating around Christmas – started earlier this week when hunky Lee unfollowed Scar on Instagram.

But seemingly getting back on track, he later re-followed his former GF and the couple were spotted laughing and joking together just a day later.

Unfortunately, it looks like things are definitely over for these two as Scar has now changed her relationship status to single on her Facebook, as well as removing every recent trace of her ex from Instagram – including their cosy snaps in Florida. Eeeek!

Gogglebox star Scarlett also took to Facebook to tell her pals: ‘It scares me how much you think you can know someone.

‘Trust is everything, if someone doesn’t think your enough for them that’s a reflection on them not you.

‘Unless your Henry the eighth one girl should be enough.’

Meanwhile, Lee’s Facebook profile still lists him as ‘in a relationship’ and his Insta is littered with loved-up snaps of the former pair like this…

@itvtakeaway wrap party A post shared by Lee Wilkinson (@leeewilkinson) on Apr 1, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

Well, despite Scarlett not yet confirming her split and Lee also keeping quiet – we reckon it’s only a matter of time!