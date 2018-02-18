Have these celebs been 'doctoring' their photos?

Scarlett Moffatt, Vicky Pattison, Holly Willoughby, and Nicole Scherzinger have come under fire for ‘editing’ their images.

From their crooked doorframes to their unrealistic curves, fans believe they may have had a little helping hand when it comes to their snaps.

And they’re not impressed…

Scarlett Moffatt

The Geordie star has been hitting headlines recently.

Amid romance rumours with Ant McPartlin, fans accused the 27-year-old of ‘Photoshopping’ after she stepped out looking a lot bigger than in an Instagram photo she’d posted earlier that day.

One follower slammed: ‘Scarlett Moffatt is such a hypocrite. One day she’s slim, and the next she’s curvy.’

However, Scarlett shut down the claims, insisting she just knows her ‘best angles’.

Holly Willoughby

The presenter has been showing off her svelte bod in figure-hugging gowns.

But while there’s no denying Holly has lost weight over the past two years, eagle-eyed fans believe the 37-year-old may be doctoring photos.

‘I saw you on Dancing on Ice last night in this outfit and you were twice as big,’ one recently commented on a photo of the star.

Then there was this look, which raised eyebrows on social media when Holly appeared slimmer than on TV earlier that day…

Vicky Pattison

It looked like the former Geordie Shore star had been caught out last after she shared this photo on Instagram.

Posing in a midi dress, she told her 3.9 million followers, ‘Mustard is my new thing.’

But fans were quick to call out the 30-year-old.

‘That’s terribly airbrushed. The shadow of the door changes colour,’ one wrote.

‘That curvy door frame,’ another added with two crying laughing emojis.

‘Why why why edit the pic so badly that we all can see a wobbly door frame!!! These pictures are what young girls aspire to be like & its not real! Please be real to yourself vicki & for gods sake real to all those girls that just want to be like you!’ third wrote.

Just last month, Vicky came under fire after the NTAs, where she was pictured looking much curvier than in her Instagram snap. However, she insists she doesn’t use Photoshop.

Nicole Scherzinger

Whether dressed down in gym gear or rocking a designer gown, the X Factor judge always looks flawless.

But did Nicole get it all from her mama, or did she cheat with a computer app?

Last year, the 39-year-old was accused of altering a bikini snap, as followers noticed her feet were blurry.

Barefoot in Greece🌸 A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

Since then, the singer has been spotted looking bigger on the red carpet than in social media pics.



Don’t Cha have something to tell us, Nic?