These two are serious #couplesgoals

Scarlett Moffatt might have only gone public with her new boyfriend Lee Wilkinson last month, but it looks like things are already getting serious.

Not only did they go on a romantic getaway earlier this week, but now Gogglebox star Scar has only gone and dropped the L-word.

On Tuesday, the loved-up pair spent the evening at a luxury hotel back up north, and I’m A Celebrity winner Scarlett was quick to tell her fans what an amazing time she had.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old shared a collage of photos from their mini break at the Town House Durham – which involved a delicious slap-up breakfast and a stint in a hot tub. We’re not jealous at all…

In on of the snaps, swimsuit-clad Scarlett and her hunky beau can be seen having a drink in the Jacuzzi as they smile at the camera.

More: Scarlett Moffatt shows off her VERY unusual lounge during cute snow day with boyfriend Lee

Another photo shows fitness model Lee tucking into a fry-up the next morning, before the couple explored the stunning hotel grounds.

‘The greatest Tuesday date night ever. Hot tub with snow still on the tree tops & lots of giggles. Huge thank you for the amazing service at the @townhousedurham,’ Scarlett captioned the pic. Before casually adding: ‘#love #datenight’.

And it looks like we’re not the only ones VERY excited about Scar’s adorable post, as one follower commented: ‘This looks incredible! so glad you had a lovely time x’.

While Lee himself added: ‘Bestest Tuesday!’

And when a pal commented: ‘@scarlett_moffatt you seem such a lovely couple xx’, Scarlett also replied: ‘awww thank you I’m the happiest I’ve been in such a long time’. Cute or what?



It comes after Lee – who started dating Scarlett over Christmas – was on hand to support his girlfriend when she presented Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway at the end of last month.

The proud BF was reportedly watching Scar from the front row as the ITV show returned to our telly screens. OKAY, that is adorable.