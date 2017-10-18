Why was Scarlett Moffatt left in TEARS on her birthday?

The Gogglebox star's fans rallied around her after she revealed she'd spent the morning crying

I’m a Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt sparked concern amongst her fans when she revealed she’d spent the morning of her birthday crying.

Taking to Twitter, Scarlett – who turned 27 on the 18th October – confessed she’d been brought to tears because she is now in her ‘late 20s’.

‘Birthdays get worse the older you get mind don’t they, I’ve spent most the morning crying about now being in my late 20s’ she wrote to her 1.5 million followers.

But Scarlett’s fans were quick to rally around her, explaining she has lots to look forward to and should be celebrating.

One said, ‘Aww Scarlett- you’re so full of life you’ll never get old lass!’

‘Don’t cry love. I turn 29 this year and I am loving life. Its all about your perspective on it. It gets better as you get older,’ another added.

Meanwhile writer Caitlyn Moran told the former Gogglebox star, ‘Mate, seriously, I wouldn’t got back to my 20’s for a million quid. It all gets SO much better as you get older.’

And the star definitely has lots to celebrate over the coming months thanks to an exciting new job.

Scarlett recently revealed she’d landed a role on I’m a Celebrity’s new look spin-off show, Extra Camp, after being crowned Queen of the jungle on the 2016 series.

Announcing her happy news, the down-to-earth Geordie star said she couldn’t wait to get started in November alongside her new co-hosts, Joel Dommett and Joe Swash.

Posting a smiley photo of the trio, Scarlett wrote on Instagram, ‘Absolute dream come true! Hosting Extra Camp with these two handsome chaps, roll on Australia, the countdown for I’m a celebrity get me out of here is on!! #excited’.

We can’t wait either!