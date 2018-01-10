Fans have gone wild for Scarlett's cute snaps

It looks like TOWIE‘s James ‘Arg’ Argent has been showing I’m A Celeb star Scarlett Moffatt around Essex as the pair have been posing for some cosy snaps together.

Hanging out in famous celeb hotspot Sheesh, 27-year-old Scarlett posted a few pictures with the reality star – and naturally, it’s got fans VERY excited about a possible romance once again.

In one of the snaps, the presenter can be seen putting on her best pout while Arg, 30, smiles at the camera behind her.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

‘Catch up from extra camp with Arg… I’ve met everyone I feel like I’m in an episode of TOWIE 😂✌🏽 #essex #sheesh #friends,’ she wrote next to the pic.



Another picture sees the reality star pals standing beside each other, but Gogglebox‘s Scarlett is clearly keen to put an end to rumours, as she captioned the shot: ‘So lucky in this job to meet and make amazing new friends’.



Note how many times ‘friends’ has been used…

Although that didn’t stop Scarlett’s 1.6million followers speculating over their relationship anyway, as one wrote: ‘Well suited!’.

Another simply asked: ‘Dating?’ and a third replied: ‘You guys look like a well matched couple!’

While a fourth added: ‘You make a lurvley couple ‘.

And it turns out the pair weren’t actually alone at the Essex restaurant, as they were joined by TOWIE regular and Arg’s best pal Pete Wicks.

Sharing another pic of her big night out, Scarlett revealed just how excited she was to be surrounded by Essex royalty, writing: ‘Feel like an extra in towie… my life is now complete!! Thank you arg #essex’. Amazing!

The sweet photos come after former Queen of the Jungle, Scarlett recently opened up about getting back in the dating game after her split from long-term boyfriend, Luke Crodden in November last year.

‘Just occurred to me in order to actually start and go on dates I need to be sociable,’ she joked on Facebook.

Well, maybe new BFF Arg could set Scarlett up with one of the single lads from TOWIE? Just a thought…